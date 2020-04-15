The extension of the life of the cured

Businessman mr Pedro Mota says she has been feeling in the skin of a patient that would prefer to keep the maximum distance. (Photo: Personal Archive)

Isolated to be the one to test positive for the coronavirus, the owner, Pedro Mota, asked a favor of her – to take his family to a small fair of fresh fruits and vegetables. “She came in, she stopped the car in the garage with a mask and gloves and placed them in a box at the top of the car. I opened the door just a little bit of that, she made it to the cashier, gave her a good-bye from a distance and went away.” The one scene that had Peter on two occasions. “You’ll become a leper, as we used to say in the old days, in the next generation. It’s as if you were outside of the company. No one ever says it, but we are in the hanseniano of the new generation.”

In the condominium complex in which you live, very high standard on the Beach, do not miss, in the Cabo de Santo Agostinho, you all know the diagnosis for him: this was prompted by the insolvency administrator. The undertaker began to feel weakness and tiredness in the body, on the 14th day of march, came, cold flashes with goose bumps, no longer feel, smell, and taste of the food. He confirmed the Covid-19 after returning from a trip to Sao Paulo, brazil. Nine days after the onset of symptoms, she saw an improvement. Compliance with the quarantine requirements, set up the school’s healthy.

Peter’s Bike’s have experienced the coronaviruses, and this Easter Sunday, have an extra cause to celebrate a life. Man, eating healthy, and practicing walking, almost daily, and shared it with their friends, the need to overcome the illness: “I Thank you, o my God, for you have given me so much energy to go through this period of maturity and strength.”

During the treatment, said the greatest concern was whether she was breathing as well. Peter has just turned 50 years old, and was planning a big party to celebrate the start of the date.

As well as he did, a nurse, Adriana de Almeida and dr Bianca Lima that are also instances of healing in the state. They bring stories of overcoming at a time when the world speaks of the fear, uncertainty, and death. They all had a confirmation of the new coronavirus, and seek to return to their daily routines. And even if you have not had a confirmed diagnosis by a test, but it took the weight of the insulation in case of doubt, by the suspicion of an infection, such as technical, nursing Lucicleide Ferreira da Silva, who is expected on Sunday, a day ressignificada: “life took on more meaning.

Archive/Courtesy

To be alive is a miracle, ” says Lee

The nurse at the Hospital of the Servers, according to Adriana de Almeida, a 31-year-old came back last Thursday night in the care of the emergency, healed, and speaking of the father. “We’re super excited. We’ve had a miracle to me, and I didn’t have to stay in the hospital. You have to survive, with a win, it’s wonderful,” she says, citing the family. More broadly, it considers the Party, it will be a day of new values, where the table is satisfied, and the switching of the chocolate, has declined in importance to give place to the faith, and of the elevation of the mind to the image of Jesus christ.

Adriana’s mind that she began to feel the symptoms, on the 14th day of march, while doing an on-call night. Had a headache and intense pain in the body, and a dry cough. The next day he felt pain in the back of his eyes, and he began to sneeze. That was when he looked at the day of 16 he decided to seek assistance. On the fourth day, he lost his sense of smell. The test was done, and on the 21st day of march, came to know of the outcome.

“It’s very shocking to get the diagnosis, and, above all, because I am a child of two years old and a mother of a diabetic,” he says. Thank you. “I was afraid for my daughter, and my mother, and another big fear was the worse of the symptom, the breathing, and go into the pipe,” he said. Re-entered work as a registered nurse, says she has been very well received by his colleagues. For a little while, however, they and their colleagues do not embrace the reunion. The nurse said that it was due to the seriousness of the current situation.

Archive/ Courtesy

To be recovered, the medical returns to duty

The doctor, Bianca Lima, 30, has also been cured, I made it a habit to celebrate Easter with the family’s religious tradition. In addition, the two other people in the family have had the symptoms of the coronavirus. After a relative in need of a hospital stay by a coronavirus, Karen began to notice the lethargy, the characteristic expected to be contaminated with the virus.

“I’ve been trying to get our house in order, and I couldn’t. I tried to stand up, and not able to”. He stopped to smell it, it had the taste of the food changes, she was feeling nauseous and uncomfortable in the chest, when sneezing or coughing. The husband of Bianca, Yury of the clay, a counter, the 31-year-old still at home, in quarantine. Last week, I was feeling good, but with the sense of smell has changed.

Bianca ended up in the quarantine this week after confirming that a test reagent, showing that she had an infection and I was released to get out of their isolation. He decided to do it on a Sunday in pascal is different: “Due to the number of all the doctors that ever I fell down or any other issues, I have decided that I am 100% healthy. Since I am a resident in ent, and my area of expertise is a ent and I shall call for you in this area. As many as you can, Take it is practicing what it preaches, the essence of the teaching of the pascal, to the catholics of the shares.

“Every day when you open your eyes, and I said:” oh My God, I’m alive…”

For the first fifteen days, when I would wake up in the technique of nursing Lucicleide Ferreira da Silva, 50 years old, he opened his eyes and thought, “oh My God, I’m alive.” Lucicleide did not take the test for the new Covid-19, but he was in isolation at home, away from your work intensive care units of a health certificate for 14 days, the attending medical personnel. Luci, as we call it, is up to the routine Saturday with a fear of acceptance, and the acceptance of their peers. On Wednesday, he told the news of the Day with the feeling that you have saved for these days to celebrate the Passover, in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus.

“You don’t know the importance of this Easter for me this year. I matured the most. Life took on more meaning. I think that God is above all things, and strengthened me. Today, I’m going to ask for It, so that it doesn’t happen to anyone else because of what I’ve been through has been very hard to do.” Lucicleide has been away from work for being hoarse, and coughing.

Was shocked to see a certain distance of friends (For me, it was sad to hear and see one person say that it couldn’t get any closer to me,” and he had to be embarrassed to talk about it with their friends by mobile phone, for fear of more rejection.

“After the end of that time, in the home and who have lived this experience, I can tell you that I felt a huge difference in my life,” he says, in the midst of a long silence, followed by the cry that is contained in the memories and the fears they face.

After one or two days away from work, the symptoms of Lucicleide increased, she suffered from aches and pains in the head, at the nape of her neck, and saw the blood pressure to increase, and have lost the sense of smell. “I don’t know if you’ve had the disease, but it has been very difficult for me both mentally and physically. But I do know that every day that passed was a new dawn and a new life that God was giving to me…. I just want to give thanks to God for all things.” At the end of the interview, he made a point of saying that you will pray also for all the health care professionals will have the opportunity to take the test, not that they may be in doubt of the diagnosis. (I-B)