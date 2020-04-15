The Festival’s One World, joins dozens of other stars against the virus – the Music

Healed by Lady Gaga, and the names of the dimension, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and the film Festival One World, is announced on the morning of the 18th to the 19th of April, has just added dozens of new names to the poster – musicians, actors, and presenters who have come together to fight the spread of the new Coronavirus.

Among the musicians, there are the presences of the illustrious Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Pharrell Williams, Camila Cabello, or Shawn Mendes, who will join the previously announced Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, or Was Eilish in action from their homes, which will be broadcast all over the world.

Among the actors already confirmed to Kerry Washington and Idris Elba is joined by Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, or Jason Segel. Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey are present on the side of the broadcasters, and the sports and the racing driver, Lewis Hamilton, will join the football player David Beckam.

In the Uk, the show starts at 1am on the morning of Sunday, the 19th, is transmitted from the ” TO TV and Radio Business, and with a pre-race warm-up with a commentary by David Portugal, Nuno Markl, from the stroke of midnight. The festival is spread also on online platforms such as the Facebook, the Instagram, the Twitter, the YouTube and Amazon Prime.

All donations and requests in the course of the program, shall be allocated to the World Health Organization in the fight to Covid-19. See the full list of all confirmed right here.