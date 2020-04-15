The globe are going to view the festival with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Elton John

The world, Globoplay and a post-mortem takes place, will then send you to the festival One World: Together At Home on Saturday, the 18th, starting from 16. The event was organized by the NGO ” Global Citizen, in partnership with the The World Health organization (WHO), has put together a team of the weight is in the music and entertainment to take part in the festivalsee the full list at the end of the text). The presentation of the will of James Leifert and simultaneous translation will be carried out by A Percegueiro in the City.
The transmission is simultaneously in the post-mortem takes place (on TV and on YouTube), and Globoplay (which will be open to non-subscribers). There will be a pre-show will start at 16h (Brasília time). In the following, starting from the 21, comes into play with the performing artists. Show is Lady Gaga, and the singer Anitta, is the only brazilian among the guests. The world will broadcast a video of two hours on a Saturday, after the Top Of The Hour.
In addition to the channels of the world, the special will also be broadcast on other platforms in the world, such as Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, gmail, and YouTube. In Brazil, in will be displayed on the live from 21, is also on the cable channels MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount pictures.
The aim of the festival is to pay tribute to the health workers and the world health organization in the fight against the Covid-19, in addition to raising people’s awareness on taking action to prevent spread of the disease and awareness of the importance of staying in the house.
The festival will also collect contributions from companies, they will directly go to the solidarity fund of the WHO, and will be used to purchase equipment for the health care professionals and to diagnostic kits for the Covid-19th century, particularly for the 39 countries in Africa, 20 in Europe and 29 in america. In the event that, however, is not going to raise the money for the transmission, in the style of Teleton, or the Child of Hope.
For the complete list, in alphabetical order of the artists who will take part in the One World: Together At Home.
Adam Lambert
Alicia Keys
Amy Poehler
Andra Day
Andrea Bocelli
Angela
Anitta
Annie Lennox
Awkwafina
Becky G
Ben Platt
Was Eilish
Billie Joe Armstrong
Billy Ray Cyrus
Black Coffee
Bridget Moynahan
Burna Boy
Camila Cabello
Cassper Nyovest
Celine Dion
Charlie Puth
Chris Martin
Christine And The Queens.
Common
Connie Britton
Danai Gurira
David & Victoria Beckham
Delta Goodrem
Don Cheadle
Eason Chan
Eddie Vedder
Ellen Degeneres
Ellie Goulding
Elton John
By Erin Richards
Finneas
Heidi Klum
Hozier
Hussain Al Jasmi
Idris And Her Same
J Balvin
Black
Jack Johnson
Jacky Cheung
Jameela Jamil
James Mcavoy
Jason Segel
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Lopez
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Jessie Reyez
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Kimmel
John Legend
Juanes
Kacey Musgraves
Keith Urban
Kerry Washington
She
Lady Antebellum
Lady Gaga
Lang Lang
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Lewis Hamilton
Liam Payne
It Was A Recent
Lilly Singh
Lily Tomlin
Lindsey Vonn
Lisa Mishra
Lizzo
Ll Cool J
Lola Lennox
Luis Fonsi
Lupita Nyong’the
Maluma
Maren Morris
Matt Bomer
Matthew Mcconaughey
Megan Rapinoe
Michael Buble
Milky Chance
Naomi Osaka
Natti Natasha
Niall Horan
Nomzamo Mbatha
The Oprah Winfrey Show
Paul Mccartney
Pharrell Williams
P. k. Subban
Picture This
Priyanka Chopra, Jonas
Rita Ora
Sam Heughan
Sam Smith
Samuel L Jackson
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sebastian Yatra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shawn Mendes
Sheryl Crow
Sort Madjozi
Getting Tukker
Stephen Colbert
Stevie Wonder
Superm
Taylor Swift
The Killers
Tim Gunn
At the time
Vishal Mishra
Zucchero