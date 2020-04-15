The globe are going to view the festival with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Elton John

The world, Globoplay and a post-mortem takes place, will then send you to the festival One World: Together At Home on Saturday, the 18th, starting from 16. The event was organized by the NGO ” Global Citizen, in partnership with the The World Health organization (WHO), has put together a team of the weight is in the music and entertainment to take part in the festivalsee the full list at the end of the text). The presentation of the will of James Leifert and simultaneous translation will be carried out by A Percegueiro in the City.

The transmission is simultaneously in the post-mortem takes place (on TV and on YouTube), and Globoplay (which will be open to non-subscribers). There will be a pre-show will start at 16h (Brasília time). In the following, starting from the 21, comes into play with the performing artists. Show is Lady Gaga, and the singer Anitta, is the only brazilian among the guests. The world will broadcast a video of two hours on a Saturday, after the Top Of The Hour.

In addition to the channels of the world, the special will also be broadcast on other platforms in the world, such as Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, gmail, and YouTube. In Brazil, in will be displayed on the live from 21, is also on the cable channels MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount pictures.

The aim of the festival is to pay tribute to the health workers and the world health organization in the fight against the Covid-19, in addition to raising people’s awareness on taking action to prevent spread of the disease and awareness of the importance of staying in the house.

The festival will also collect contributions from companies, they will directly go to the solidarity fund of the WHO, and will be used to purchase equipment for the health care professionals and to diagnostic kits for the Covid-19th century, particularly for the 39 countries in Africa, 20 in Europe and 29 in america. In the event that, however, is not going to raise the money for the transmission, in the style of Teleton, or the Child of Hope.

For the complete list, in alphabetical order of the artists who will take part in the One World: Together At Home.

Adam Lambert

Alicia Keys

Amy Poehler

Andra Day

Andrea Bocelli

Angela

Anitta

Annie Lennox

Awkwafina

Becky G

Ben Platt

Was Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong

Billy Ray Cyrus

Black Coffee

Bridget Moynahan

Burna Boy

Camila Cabello

Cassper Nyovest

Celine Dion

Charlie Puth

Chris Martin

Christine And The Queens.

Common

Connie Britton

Danai Gurira

David & Victoria Beckham

Delta Goodrem

Don Cheadle

Eason Chan

Eddie Vedder

Ellen Degeneres

Ellie Goulding

Elton John

By Erin Richards

Finneas

Heidi Klum

Hozier

Hussain Al Jasmi

Idris And Her Same

J Balvin

Black

Jack Johnson

Jacky Cheung

Jameela Jamil

James Mcavoy

Jason Segel

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Lopez

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Jessie Reyez

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Kimmel

John Legend

Juanes

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

She

Lady Antebellum

Lady Gaga

Lang Lang

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Lewis Hamilton

Liam Payne

It Was A Recent

Lilly Singh

Lily Tomlin

Lindsey Vonn

Lisa Mishra

Lizzo

Ll Cool J

Lola Lennox

Luis Fonsi

Lupita Nyong’the

Maluma

Maren Morris

Matt Bomer

Matthew Mcconaughey

Megan Rapinoe

Michael Buble

Milky Chance

Naomi Osaka

Natti Natasha

Niall Horan

Nomzamo Mbatha

The Oprah Winfrey Show

Paul Mccartney

Pharrell Williams

P. k. Subban

Picture This

Priyanka Chopra, Jonas

Rita Ora

Sam Heughan

Sam Smith

Samuel L Jackson

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sebastian Yatra

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Sheryl Crow

Sort Madjozi

Getting Tukker

Stephen Colbert

Stevie Wonder

Superm

Taylor Swift

The Killers

Tim Gunn

At the time

Vishal Mishra

Zucchero