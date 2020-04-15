‘The Good Place’, the New video shows off all of the reboots of “the Good Place” from the series, Check it out!

The The show posted a new compiled-in ‘The Good Place’showing the attempts of the demon, ” Michael (Ted Dansonin making his plan of torturing the four main characters work.

Check it out:

It is worth noting that the series has come to an end a few weeks ago.

Relemebre the promo for the last episode:

The series was created by Michael Schur (‘Parks and Recreation‘).

When he dies, Eleanor is whisked away to a “nice place” by mistake. It has not been a good person during your life on Earth. Believing this to be able to change her behavior, she needs to figure out what it means to be a good person, or at the very least, a better person for it). In a way, she will, with the help of Chidi, the soul-mate of the real Eleanor.

The cast includes Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto.

In Brazil, the number is displayed on the Netflix.