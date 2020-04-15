The Kardashians recorded chapter with their mobile devices

Currently, many of the television shows that were in full production, have interrupted their recordings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

For example, the reality-show most acclaimed television, Keeping up with the Kardashians in its 18th season

Recorded with their mobile devices

As the drama can’t stop, and it is for this reason that the Kardashians have managed and have decided to finish filming the last episode of the season 18 that was missing with their own mobile devices, such as confirmed Kim Kardashian in a talk via video conference together with the famous conductor Jimmy Fallon.

“We filmed the entire season, except for the last chapter that we are filming currently. We have closed the production, but we will all be in quarantine filmed separately for ourselves. So we all have Ipods and configured our Iphones at the ready and all the last episode will be what we do in quarantine,” said Kim.

The video Kim Kardashian explains the well-known situation lived with his sister, which we shall see in detail in season 18.

Family squabbles

While the famous media takes advantage of this time between home to enjoy your family and put in order his more than 3o thousand photos stored on her cell phone about the recent confrontation with her sister Kourtney Kardashian added: “Kourtney and I are fine now, obviously. But after that, we stopped production for a week. I think that they were all in shock. But she scratched so strong, that you have not seen. I was like… it was bleeding… I just, I went and abofeteé. That is not a moment of which to be proud, but we are surpassing it. She took the decision to take a break now. And I feel that you really need it. I feel that it will be much better for her.

When?

While waiting for the big next premiere on the 23rd of June in Latin america, enjoy the season 17 Keeping up with the Kardashians every Tuesday at 22:00 hours by E!