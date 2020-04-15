The life of Elton john, John turns into the fantasy of musical full of sex and drugs, 11/04/2020 – Illustrated

Rocketman

Unlike “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which has opted for a line that is realistic and supported to tell the story of the Queen of the cinebiografia by Elton John, is a delight of music, with scenes of sex and drug use. Taron Egerton is great as the lead singer and songwriter, and his voice is heard in the music. Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) is the Bernie Taupin, and the partner of Elton john. The song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” has won the academy award in the category.

Telecine Premium, 22h, 16 years old

Especially Roberto Carlos, 1974

As it always does in April, the month of the birthday of the king, and to the channel to reprise some of the specials on the singer’s viewed by the World. This Saturday is the first of these programs was produced in 1974. The guests include singers Erasmo Carlos and Antonio Marcos, and the actor Paulo Gracindo, and the characters of “Sesame street.”

Live, 19: 30, free

Pandemic: Covid-19

A documentary about the route of the spread of the new coronavirus. The Discovery channel, which has already screened the film, the reprise of this on Saturday (the 11th), at 23h50.

Culture, 22h, 10-year

Gloria Bell

The director of chile’s Sebastián Lelio (“An Amazing Woman”) thinks in English, his film, “Gloria”, 2013, with Julianne Moore in the lead role. The basic premise is the same: a woman who is not in the house at the age of 50, try to enjoy life to the fullest.

HBO, 22h, 16 years old

Un + Une

As long as “The Best Years of One’s Life” does not debut in Brazil, and in the ” Claude Lelouch can add this feature in 2015 for the director –the story of a love affair between a songwriter and the wife of the French ambassador in India. Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”).

Netflix’s 14-year-old

Mission is the Godmother of the Wedding

Unhappy at work and in love, a woman’s hands to be in the role of a bridesmaid in the wedding of a friend of mine. One of the best comedies of the past decade or so, with Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy, nominated for an Oscar for supporting actress. The film has also been nominated in the category for original screenplay.

The globe 0h31 14-year-old

Threats from the Sky

Brazil is the country with the highest incidence of lightning in the world. How the storm will affect the electricity production? A documentary directed by Iara Cardoso, scroll through behind-the-scenes of the electric industry in search of answers.

History, 2, 18: 20 along free

A second chance

The various movies that were showing in the cinemas, and they have had their career interrupted because of the Covid-19 can be viewed in streaming

The ‘Officer and a Spy’ (14)

The vision of Roman Polanski, the case of Dreyfuss’

You Weren’t Here.’ (14)

Ken Loach directs it to more of a drama, the social, and this time, about the precarious nature of the work

‘The Young Man, Ahmed’ (12)

The Dardenne brothers, tells the story of a teenage muslim man being seduced by radical politics