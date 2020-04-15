The manuscript of “Hey Jude” by the Beatles, is auctioned off by US$ 910 billion

The manuscript of “Hey Jude”, the classic song from the The Beatlesit was sold, it was sold for THE$ 910 billion (approx R$ 4.6 million) in an auction in the virtual world. According to Billboard, the lyrics hand-written by the Paul McCartney it was the most expensive piece sold by a Julien”s Auctions on a plot of more than 250 items related to the “Fab Four”.

Among the items auctioned off were a skin drum that is used for the It’s A Drag” in the show The Cow Palacethe design BAGISM the John Lennon and Yoko Onoa page from the screenplay of the music video for “Hello, Goodbye” and the scene of the first performance of the group.