The new movie of Jumanji is already in development, confirmed the director

Jake Kasdan, the director of the franchise, the current from Jumanji in the theaters, gave a recent interview to the portal Collider, in which he was asked about the fourth film in the franchise (and the third one to work.

The reporter confirms that the film had already begun to be developed, but the discussions that they have had to stay later because of the multi-coronavirus, and now, they are waiting for the situation to stabilize, to get back to the business.

Check out the full response from Kasdan:

“We’re just starting to talk about all of this, and the fact is that as soon as we begin. We were coming in on the conversation prior to this disaster, global and it’ll reactivate it so that they all settle in. We all like to work together, and we loved it. For me, the one thing that has always been the most critical when talking about a sequence in the first film, and now the possibility of another sequel. it’s what would be exciting on its own, in a manner comparable to that in which the first two were for me. I would have loved the idea in the same way. So, I think that there is a third, and they are just the first few days of trying to figure out what it is going to be.”

Kasdan has directed Jumanji-Welcome to the Jungle (2018), and Jumanji – The Next Stage (To 2020), which were attended by Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart and the cast of characters, and that they should come back for the third film is still without a release date.

By Karoline Póss