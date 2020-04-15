The new web site, Harry and Meghan, it has been the subject of cyber-attacks

For about a week, Harry and Meghan announcing the new foundation, which must not contain the name of the word ‘the royal’, given the fact that the duke and duchess of Sussex are no longer senior members of the british royal family on the last day of the 31 day of march.

This is a new project, the couple wanted to clearly pay homage to the son, Heto call it Archewellit was Tuesday, the 14th, was a victim of cyber-attacks.

The attack in question was directed to the website of the foundation www.archewellfoundation.com. According to The Mirror, the hack he made sure that all who have access to the page you were redirected to a video of the the song Kanye West is the song Gold Digger(2005). Once the attack has been detected, the bug has been fixed, but at the moment it is not possible to access the site.

This is the new project from Harry and Meghan, will be officially launched after the pandemic. Among other things, the foundation offers-a-lot, educational media, and the launch of a large space is devoted to the well-being of, with, movies, podcasts books. From the very beginning, the couple has made it clear that he wanted to do “something with meaning, something that doesn’t matter.”