The Nickelodeon Town Hall, presented by actress Kristen Bell’s Series on the Scene

The Apart just announced on the TV broadcast of the #KidsTogether The Nickelodeon Town Hall, there is a special and exclusive one hour, which will provide the information to the criançassobre the Covid-19. The presentation is now displayed on the TV, it will air on Wednesday, 15 April at 21 econta actress Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Frozen, Veronica Mars) as a host, in addition to the presentation of the music of Alicia Keys.

#KidsTogether The Nickelodeon Town Hall it addresses the questions and concerns of young people, including tips einsights of medical experts on health and safety, in addition to advice on social distancing, and changes in relationships as well.

With Kristen Bell, and all of the guests to be connected by the video, but gets the Dra. Nadine Burke Harris (Surgeon General, (university of California), and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy (former Surgeon General of the U.S., in addition to the appearances of Charli-D Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Ciara, Russell Wilson, among others.

“It’s very important to remember that we are in this together. Our children and our loved ones in need of ways to help them process all that is going on, and that you still feel connected to them. I hope that children and families can enjoy a few moments of humor during this difficult time,” says Kristen Bell.

#KidsTogether The Nickelodeon’s new Town Hall is part of an initiative to be pro-social, global, and cross-platform Nickelodeon #KidsTogether #GaleraUnida, and it introduces the characters, and the most talented ones (pdf) is connecting with kids and families, a sharing of ideas for activities at home, and tips on healthy hygiene and prevention of infection of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

With the Sponge Bob Square Pants, on The Slopes of the Blue-Henry’s Danger, The Casagrandes and much, much more,#KidsTogether #GaleraUnida will act as a tool to educate, raise awareness and send a positive message to children all around the world in an entertaining way, in addition to videos, documents, and activities for download, and the content on the social networks.

The SERVICE #KidsTogether The Nickelodeon Town Hall

The view: Monday, April 15, to 21, On Nickelodeon