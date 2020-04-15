The North-West is participation in an unusual, and hilarious, when you stop to Kim Kardashian in the video-for the government: “You are supposed to take care of your children, your friends; See

If there was any doubt that the North West already has children at the time, and these doubts have been resolved in the host state. After the break Kim Kardashian for a tutorial on the make-up of the 6-year-old showed all of his spontaneity, in the video the mother recorded for a California governor this Monday (the 13th).

In the video, Kim urged the people of the state to practice social distancing by the coronavirus, while dealing with the power of the original, which was good in order to take part. Hello to all, here in California, here’s Kim Kardashian-West and I wanted to…”started in the business, being soon discontinued. “And In The North-West!”cried the young girl, from far and wide.

The star followed that by guiding you about the importance of social distancing, when he was “dedurada” by the North. “I know it’s in California, we have a lovely time, but we have to train ourselves to…”I was talking about, when the voice of the daughter, it appeared again. “I came out”, she said. Oops!

However, the thinking of the lawyer, has made it clear that you will not have breached any guidelines. “You’ve been out there in the garden, and that’s totally acceptable“explained the little that she began to jump up on the bed, waving to the camera that Kim had been using to record. “Can you stop jumping on the bed?” Give Me, like, two seconds to do it in a serious way,”I asked the wife to Kanye West.

In the second video, the North decided to pop in on the telinhas, making a face behind her mother. “Well, then, we, we, we just want you to engage in social distancing. It has many fun and exciting projects that you can do about it. You can spend a quality time with your kids, and if you have a lot of fun. Believe me when I say that I want to do more than you think”she said, playing with the first.

“It is very important that you take care of your mental health, your friends, and the people who love you”, went on to explain to Kim. It was only then that the North was just one of those statements from the children are as well perceptive to the world as an adult. “You’re supposed to take care of your kids, not your friends.”said to her, making the mother laugh. “The facts”said the business woman.

In the end, the star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” has reinforced the message, and the daughter has made a rare appearance to say good-bye. “Frankly, staying at home is to save lives, and that’s what we’re trying to do here.”stated Kim.

“Go on home, it means having fun with your children. It looks just like Kim Kardashian and North West are having fun”stated on the official twitter account of the government of California to publish a video. By showing the real life!! d Watch this: