The parishes of the city of Braga and Barcelos, ignore the Archbishop, and to make the visit to pascal’s car

The inhabitants of the unions of the parishes in Merelim São Pedro e Frossos, Braga, and in the parishes of Galegos Santa Maria, Gallegos St. Martin, and in Lijó, Barcelos, were denied the right to visit pascal’s motor bike, in spite of directions from the Archbishop of Braga, for which they do not. Note that on none of these visits had been a priest, for these fulfil the orders in the hierarchy of the Church.

At the union town hall of Braga, which is already at the gates of the urban fabric of the city, this tour has been organised by the parish council, led by Adélia Silva.

In the course of the morning of Easter Sunday, and it is also pointed out to the rest of the day, it is a vehicle for the transportation of the goods goes through the streets in slow motion, sending them not only in songs and chants, and prayers for easter, but also warnings for people to stay in the house, “Stay in the house, and the Lord is going to meet her”.

The river MINHO, the mayor points out that this visit serves to bring a message of faith to the community, and to convey the message that civic responsibility so that you avoid get out of the house.”

“Primarily, we are saying to the people, in order to comply with the social isolation, and this is a good way to get this message out, but also to take them to recall the visit to pascal’s, with the cross being carried in the vehicle so that they can see and feel, and greater comfort.

Asked about the ban by the Archbishop of Braga, and one summed up what the guidelines are to be addressed to the parish priests of the diocese. “There hasn’t been any warning a civil, just, by the ecclesiastical authority,” he said.

“We have not had a problem with the authorities, and, so far, everything is going without a hitch,” he said, around 13:00, when he spoke via telephone with THE member states.

In addition to the message of the civic and the religious, this is a van, driven by elements of the junta, who usually provide care to the most vulnerable, it also results in the drugs and grocery store to drop it off in a couple of houses.

Fátimamobil in the Event

On the Road, a jeep with a structure on the outside, similar to the one in the car that carries the image of Fatima for the celebrations of the 13th of May, he passed through the three parishes of which have already been mentioned in the morning, but you may be able to expand its territory in the afternoon, to the other parishes in the area.

David Loureiro is one of the main driving forces. Contact THE MINHO region, approximately between 12:45 and the owner has confirmed that the visit was made in the absence of guidance from the religious authorities, but he preferred to make a statement at the end of the day, when the compass motor has been completed. When you apurámos in any of the parishes existed by the control officer prior to the event.

Maria and Rita, in the parish of Lijó, you agree to the visit, organised by the community, in a civil action. “Already we have closed down all the churches, the cemetery, ending up with the pace, what is needed the most?”, he wondered to a devotee of Fatima. “It took us a little bit more joyful and faith and hope that everything will be okay,” he said.

But there are people who don’t like it. Beatriz Santos de Frossos, he said to MINHO, who, even without the prohibition, the civil law, in the event that you are religious, you soon shall conform to the canon law. “It’s a lack of respect for the pope, and to all the inhabitants of the village. The numbers will keep on appearing every day, and it’s still doing this kind of thing is that you can take to the club,” he said.

The PSP is not recommended for this type of business

In the ruling referred to it by the PSP in the Town of Manchester in the Parish of St. John the Baptist, of the roman catholic Archdiocese of Braga, THE MINHO, has had access to, it is not recommended to carry out this type of visits you during this week of Passover.

In a statement, that the police will not have the vehicles or manpower to do a follow-up of this type of initiative, because all of the facilities and equipment are committed to the enforcement of the measures imposed by the State of Emergency.

Upon the request of the parish of St. John the Baptist church in Vila do Conde, for the PSP, he added that it would not then be possible to assign a vehicle to the PSP for the same effect”.

This police force also notes that the passage of a measure in pascal on a public road “may imply a cluster of people, be it in the windows of a home or on the road”, so it is not advisable to conduct it.

The PSP has shown “concern” in this case, because, if people go down to the street, building massing, and, in the absence of patrolling by the appropriate in the set“can imply a situation that is not controllable,” and “because of the constraints of the PSP”.

The police points to the same (article 43).No. º 1, al. (e) Decree no. 2-B, 2020, 02 April, “the second of which is the responsibility of the security forces, with the advice of the non-concentration of people in the street, and the dispersion concentrations of more than five persons,” and paragraph 1 of Article 26).Of the Decree no. 2-B, 2020, to April 2, 2020, he says, “it is forbidden for the holding of the celebrations of religious and other events by the cult, which involves an aggregation of individuals.”

Visits by the easter cancelled

It will be recalled that in mid-march, the archbishop of Braga forbade the visits of the easter district of Braga, in the parish of Póvoa de Varzim and Vila do Conde, so as to “avoid any kind of contact can act as a transmission.

“In times of epidemic, it is the responsibility of the christian to sacrifice everything in order to defend themselves,” said Jorge Ortiga, Archbishop Primate of Braga, and primate of all spain.

Already on Friday, the religious leader has sent a letter to all the parish priests of the diocese, so that it does not take the measures, motor-driven, the council is of the command of the national guard, and the PSP, the Portuguese banking system.