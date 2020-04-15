The payment of the PROPERTY tax with a discount of 10% shall be made on Wednesday

Taxpayers who have opted for payment of PROPERTY taxes, with a discount of 10% should be performed on the discharge in respect of the tax on Wednesday. Who is making the payment in installments, was the first installment is transferred to the 21st of December, starting with payments beginning in the month of may, according to the state Secretary of Finance, Everson Demarchi.

On the expiration of the tax to those who have opted for the lump sum, without discount, on the date that it remains on the 15th of may.

More information at the web site www.bauru.sp.gov.br/financas