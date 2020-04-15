The Pope is prayed for by the elders, that they are afraid to because of the pandemic

At Mass in the Casa Santa Martha on Wednesday (15/04), saint Francis prayed to the Lord to be close to the people, a heart attack alone or in the shelter of the older people in this difficult time. In his homily, he reminded them of the faithfulness of God who continues to walk with his people as the Savior of this faithfulness, it is a joy for all of us, and it warms the heart

The Pope presided at Mass in the Casa Santa Marta in Vatican city on Wednesday morning (15/04) in the Octave of Easter. In the introduction, of san Francisco, he directed his thoughts to the elders:

Let us pray today for the elderly, especially those who are isolated or in shelters for the elderly. They are afraid, afraid of dying alone. They see this pandemic as if it were something costly to them. They are our roots, our history. They have given us the faith, the tradition, the sense of belonging to a country of their own. Let us pray for them that the Lord is near to them at this time.

In his homily, the Holy Father spoke of the the readings of the daytaken from the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 3,1-10), in which a man lame from birth is healed by the prayer of Peter, “in the name of Jesus Christ, and the Gospel today (Luke 24,13-35), in which the risen Jesus walks with the disciples on the road to Emmaus, explaining to them the mystery of his death. The two disciples who welcome in their own home, recognizing the Lord’s table to break bread. God, “he said,” the one who is faithful to his promise, which is close to the people, make the people feel Him to be their Savior, the loyalty is to the party for all of us, as he did with the lame man is healed, that is, a fidelity to the patient, and it warms your heart as it did with the disciples on the road to Emmaus. To our faithful, it is a response to this truth. The following is the text of the homily taken by the holy see (Vatican city) News:

Yesterday, we reflect on Mary Magdalene as an icon of faithfulness: the faithfulness of God. But how is this to be faithful to God. Which is the will of God? A problem of a man.

The fidelity is nothing more than a response to God’s faithfulness. The god who is faithful to his word, he is faithful to keep his promise, that he walks with his people, carrying out the promise to the next of your people. True to the promise of God, that will continually make people feel as their Savior, because he is faithful to his promise. God, who is able to re-do things, re-create, as it did with the lame man from his birth, which will be re-created on the foot, he did it to heal, then the God who heals, the God who always brings consolation to his people. The God who re-creates it. A new re-creation, that is, his faithfulness to us. A re-creation of that which is more wonderful than the creation.

A God who is on the road, and you can’t get enough of the work in – shall we say “working, “the ad urged laborantis”, as they say, the students – to lead the people forward, and that is not afraid of “getting tired”, so to speak… Like the one pastor that when he returns home, he realizes that he is missing a sheep, and goes back to seek the sheep that was lost out there. The pastor, who is of overtime, but out of love, out of fidelity… And, yes, our God is a God who does extra hours, but it is not subject to fee: – free of charge. It is the faithfulness, the generosity, the abundance of it. And truth, it is the father who is capable of going up many times to the roof to see if the child’s return, and we can’t get enough of climbing you expect to do in a party. The faithfulness of God is a party, it’s joy, it’s such a joy, such that it takes us to do the same to this lame man did: he went into the temple, walking, leaping, and praising God. The faithfulness of God is a feast day, a feast is free of charge. A party for all of us.

God’s faithfulness is the fidelity to the patient: he is patient with his people, to listen to him, guide him, explain to him slowly, and it will warm your heart as it did with those two disciples who were walking away from Jerusalem, it warms their hearts to go back to the house. God’s faithfulness is the one thing you don’t know what happened to that dialogue, but it is the generous God that he sought Peter, he had denied. We only know that the Lord is risen, and hath appeared to Simon, what happened to that dialogue, we don’t know. But, yes, I know that it was the faithfulness of God to seek out Peter. The faithfulness of God always precedes us, and our loyalty is always the answer, the one truth, which is ahead of us. He is the God who always precedes us. And the flower of the almond tree, in spring it blooms the first one.

To be faithful is to praise this fidelity is to be faithful to this truth. This is a response to this truth.

The Holy Father ended with the celebration of the sacrament in the adoration, and the blessing of the eucharist, by inviting us to make a spiritual Communion. The following is the prayer recited by the Pope:

My Jesus, I believe that you are present in the most Blessed Sacrament of the Altar. I love you above all things, and that my soul yearns for You…. But, since I can’t get to You right now in the most Holy Sacrament, come at least spiritually to my heart. I cling to you as if he were with me, I join with You all. “Ah! don’t let it become a part of You!

Before leaving the Chapel dedicated to the Holy Ghost was chanted, the antiphon marian The “Regina caeli”sung in the easter season:

The queen of heaven, rejoice. Hallelujah!

Because That’s what merecestes bring to your company. Hallelujah!

He is risen, as he said it. Hallelujah!

Pray for us to God. Hallelujah!

D./ rejoice and Be glad, o Virgin Mary. Hallelujah!

C. the Lord is risen, truly. Hallelujah!