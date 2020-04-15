The quarantine is to trigger the search for a music of nostalgia on Spotify

A nostalgic shot for the users of the Spotify. The plataformade streaming is recorded in the quarantine period, an increase of 54% in a playlist of old songs. It called the attention of the search by groups such as the Legião Urbana, Queen, Lulu Santos, and Guns ‘ n ‘ Roses, and Now, in the first week of April and between the 1st and the 7th.

The movement has also been noticed outside of the country. One of the highlights of the range Girls Just Wanna Have Fun the Cindy, Lauper, the success of the 80’s, which has more than 2.3 million streams during this time period.

Even the oddities, retro are the two most music more in a row, All Oct 00 Am with more than 8.1 million followers, and The All-Out 80’s with a 7.1. Here, the compositions of the ‘ 50s had a greater increase in demand. Check out the highlights of a decade in preference to the brazilian domestic and international

The 50’s: Morning of the Carnival the Astrud Gilbertogrew by 43% in the number of streams in the past week, as compared to the first week of march

The 60’s: The “Great Love”, the Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto and antonio carlos Jobim, he grew up by 21%

The 70’s: Light up the Lighthouse the Tim Maia– grew 37% to

The 80’s: Standard, the Gilgrew by 61%

The 90’s: A declaration of Love, the Danielgrew by 43%

The year 2000: With No Direction, the Rick & Renner, it grew to 78%

The 50’s:

Put Your Head on My Shoulder – Paul Anka;

Johnny B. Goode – Chuck Berry;

Dream A Little Dream Of Me – Ella Fitzgerald And Louis Armstrong;

I Put A Spell On You” – Nina Simone.

The 60’s:

Here Comes the Sun” The Beatles'”;

(What A) Wonderful World – Sam Cooke;

Brown Eyed Girl Van Morrison

Son Of A Preacher Man – Dusty Springfield;

Boi Soberano – Tião Carreiro & Pardinho;

On the Back of the Ne – Nelson Gonçalves;

The heart of the Paper – Sérgio Reis;

Chega de Saudade – João Gilberto

How Great is My Love For You – Roberto Carlos.

The 70’s:

Don’t Stop Me Now – The Queen;

Hotel California – 2013 Remaster – The Eagles;

Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd;

The floor of the tailor’s Chalk – Zé Ramalho;

As Our Parents – Elis Regina;

Metamorphosis – Raul Seixas;

I liked Both of You Tim Maia;

The road of Life – The Millionaire & José Rico.

The 80’s:

“Back in Black” AC/DC POWER SUPPLY;

Under Pressure – Remastered – David Bowie, Queen,;

Livin’ On A Prayer – Bon Jovi;

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) – Remastered – Eurythmics;

Girls Just Want to Have Fun! – Amy Winehouse;

It will be – Legião Urbana;

Exaggerated – Cazuza;

The lantern of the Drowned The Paralamas do sucesso.

The 90’s:

Wonderwall – Remastered Online;

I Want It That Way – Backstreet Boys;

Smells Like Teen Spirit The famous;

Industry – United States;

…Baby One More Time – Britney Spears’;

In The Scrubs – TLC;

I Fell In Love With The Wrong Person – Exaltasamba;

Zóio de Lula – Charlie Brown Jr;

You – Red Baron.

The 2000s:

Lose Yourself – Eminem;

“Hey, Soul Sister Art gallery;

Mr. A basic interface “The Killers”;

Hips Don’t Lie (feat. Wyclef Jean) – Shakira, Wyclef Jean;

Halo – You’);

Way Of Love – Live Jorge & Mateus;

Roses, Verses and Wine – Gusttavo Lima –

For an Adventurer to Live – Bruno & Marrone.