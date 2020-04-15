The question is not “if”… the question is “when” – Paula Lamb

A month later, you install the routine, a new kind of normal. I’m on the third version of this question and did not answer, looking without finding, based on the proclamation of hope that everything will be all right.

Shut up in the house, it builds up the tasks, in multiple roles, but never, as now, valorizámos so much of what we’ve always understood to take for granted. Just imagine this, if you drag it, it started to get a lot of things and professions and at the same time, always in the same place and the same people who are for our protection. There is a movie, and the protagonist almost goes crazy.

In the years of 2020 is going to be down in history as the year in which the world came to a halt with a virus which, apparently, led to the crisis of sustainability: social, financial, economic, and, especially, on the environment. Even the denialist will have to recognize that the air is cleaner, the horizon, the more blue, the birds are singing at the top of their lungs, and that the concrete of the nature’s breath. In the past two weeks, and the movement of trains in the major towns has declined between -122% (Vienna) and -71% (Lion) by decreasing the emissions into the atmosphere (in Lisbon, portugal, the decrease is from -116%). We are on a temporary basis to engage in a reduced pressure environment, which may not be sufficient to deal with the situation in which we find ourselves, in which a ship with a leak, and the engine room on fire: if we return to the normal engrossamos the number of infected persons, to whom, in mass, there will be no response, and, if we’re at home, on the whole, the economic take-in in the background. What to do now?

Believe it, they say, the gurus of self-help groups. Trust, repeated. I do believe that you need to think about, and I will say, the rest is in the house, keeping the insulation and into the street, adopting the new behavior. In the future, it scares you because it is in the context in which we find ourselves, in a mixture of opportunity and an end-of-line: we can do it, (even) without a bread-winner, and the cities are not prepared to do that, we don’t want to – or can – return to subsistence farming, is evidence of the inadequacy of the life-style that we were used to, inconsequentemente, dragging on and the economy is dependent on that way of life. Let’s even go back?

The sustainability crisis is going to hurt, forcing you to miss out on a lot of the advantages of our day to day life that are already taking place in the shop and online, with everything you need to replace it in the extra. The rule will be that of survival, with no room for the minutiae of style. Very quickly, we will all be a little bit more of the same: as a nation, and as individuals, a fundamental change in the understanding of the common good. My generation is the one of the super-abundant, then the Game can be balanced unbalanced – a period of history rich in everything, except peace and stability. Has been a time of self-expression, the absolute belief in the future of technology and what it could do for us. After all, technology has multiplied the resources, but went on to take over, increasing the disparities in access to knowledge and the widening gap between the rich and the poor, regardless of our relationship with nature, building the economy, for the ecology.

As Pope Francis has stated that a global pandemic could be an answer to the nature of the climate crisis, I believe that there can be no doubt about our impact on the environment, because, as he said, “God forgives always, man sometimes, nature never forgives.” It is urgent for us to realize, in this barren environment, the importance of contact with nature for our well-being, and the impact that our lifestyle has had and continues to have the overall context of life on Earth. You may re-think what we have here in the urban area and it is too urbanized – make it.

There were a few times he appeared, out of nowhere, a little girl from the penetrating gaze that came up to point with the finger, and an attempt is made in that direction. Called Greta Thunberg, who lives in one of the countries with the largest ecological footprint in the world, was carried in his arms, while simultaneously being ridiculed by a community that appeals more to the consumer than they are to the growing awareness of the environment. The sustainability crisis that we face include pollution of the atmosphere, which is what makes us more susceptible to the virus, with an increased risk of death, according to the level of pollution in the air. We are in the house, but it is not completely safe and secure, and in a lay-off, unemployed, or a dependent of the technology in order to continue working, the situation is not that you think the dependency is scared of us. We take advantage of to look for solutions that will relieve this subjection, which enable it to live in a different way, reducing the carbon footprint, rethinking the way of life that are not (yet) have, which is highly dependent on oil and other fossil fuels. Have you ever noticed that the price of fuel dropped? It. However, to re-think how and why they are closed within the four walls of multi-storey buildings, some of which do not have balconies? This is the problem and the challenge, and at the same time a chance for your life, you’re going to be required to build it. The question isn’t if, the question is when.