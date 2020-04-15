The Reality tv show American Idol will continue with recordings of the participants performing it in-house

The 18th season of the American Idol it will go on, even with the pandemic.

The ABC he announced that the show will remain to be seen, with a total of 20 participants performing it in your house, and being tried by the judges, who will also be in your home – all for a livestream!

Katy Perry he explained everything on the social networks: “As for the American Idol finale is going to go on? I’m going to judge from California, Lionel Richie, Los Angeles, Luke Bryan and Bobby Jones of Nashville, and Ryan Seacrest will present the program, California has to offer. The participants will present their work at home. The country is going to vote for IN the HOUSE, and pick a winner!“.