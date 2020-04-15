The rebirth of a friendship – Vogue

+



In a time of change and transformation, it’s amazing how we realize our power to create. The Free-born, precisely at a time like this. Of course, there’s nothing like a pandemic, but perhaps it’s a kind of volcano built of sensations. I’ve created the Free, as it is my very good friend, and a mentor for Her Hawk, in order to liberate women from the patterns, fears, guilt, and shame. With it, I made it my personal mission in a mission conference. The one that I always looked for was this: how can I use what I know to your life and the lives of other women? After all, this is the legacy I want to leave it to my daughter. In a world that is more free-for-all-women.

And speaking of freedom, at a time when we are in social isolation, and in times of uncertainty, which has caused a lot of trouble, but on the other hand I have never seen so many people, and brands, are united in doing just that: connecting with a human, kind and caring, doing what they know how to do it in order to transform and save children’s lives.

Many people and businesses that are committed to helping those who need it the most, the people that have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19, it will be because they have lost their jobs, they had to stop the activities of the stand-alone, or due to the difficulty in acquiring the basic necessities. According to the IBGE, there are 34.4 million households in brazil are headed by women, a number that has increased steadily since the end of 2016. In the midst of the pandemic, and social isolation, whom I was already in a vulnerable situation, suffers even more.

The Creek was produced in partnership with the small ones in the northeast, more than 500 thousand items to donate to the health care providers and the population. Itaú Unibanco group has announced that it will donate$ 1 billion to the fight against the pandemic. At ab inbev you will produce and provide to the department of Health’s 3 million face masks that are made with PET, the same material they use for the packaging of soft drinks. Brands such as Louis Vuitton, L’oréal, the Apothecary, and christian Dior began to produce the alcohol in the gel to give. Leroy Merlin is going to make the masks for the protection of hospital-produced with a 3D printer. With regard to donations in the form of cash, of which R$ 2.2 billion have already been donated by businesses in response to the Covid-19, according to the monitor of the gifts prepared by the Association of Collectors of the Resource.

And even though they have no materials or money, not necessarily involved, we saw many of the initiatives are pretty out there. The educators at the Museum of Football, which was closed since the beginning of the quarantine, they are making connections through telephone or video conference to the elderly, as a way to help fight off the loneliness, and the fact that many are unable to see their families. Artists, amateur and professional, perform in-concert in the balcony and make lives, and to reach out to others. Coffee shops big and small, donated meals and snacks for health care workers who face extended shifts. The parents of the students of a school in Niterói, they have raised$ 20 thousand to help the families of the four vendors who were working in the vicinity of the school, and they didn’t know how were going to pay their bills for the amount of insulation.

Now, with the Institute for Free, since the pandemic has started here in Brazil, we have been working tirelessly to support women in vulnerable situations. We have a first act where we come together to unite in the Core of the Gender of the Prosecutor to share with the eQlibri, and Company gift baskets to thousands of families headed by women. We also Printed an initiative that would call for the (Re)creation – where we have already been working on for the relaunch of the women who lost their jobs, and they are in the situation of more vulnerability, thanks to the donations of tissues for the production of masks and sources of income and items of clothing for upcycling.

On Wednesday, the 15th of April, and we’ve created a festival, online, from the ideas to the Cufa (Central única das Favelas, which is where I’m going to get (on Instagram and YouTube @freefree.xix) (xx) – a team of strong women who inspire me the truth, and with a lot of to trade during this time of uncertainty, so they are doing exactly what I said in the beginning, for that matter, they are going to teach you, and give you tips on what they can do. Cleo, Samantha Anderson, Sophia Abraham, Anna Smith, Carol Sandler, Dinorá Rodrigues, Fiorella Mattheis, and Dra. Valerie Scarance, provides the Core of the Gender of the Prosecutor’s office of São Paulo state.

To make a difference in enough people to reconnect with the people. There, at the bottom of my heart, you know?” Doesn’t need to be anything mirabolante. It’s extending a helping hand as you can. Will be staying in the house. It is helping a neighbor to go to the grocery store. It is teaching them what you know how to do it. It’s about thinking in a collaborative way. All in all, my healing is your healing.

