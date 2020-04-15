‘The rescue’: Chris Hemsworth trollou co-stars with fake spoilers for ‘the Avengers: Ultimatum’

After taking part in the ‘The Avengers: Ultimatum’ – Chris Hemsworth going to new york ‘The rescue‘ the next film in the Netflix produced by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo.

During a visit to the web site Koimoithe actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal he said that he insisted that Hemsworth to tell you a few spoilers, but it turned out to be trollado for the artist in Me.

The funny thing is, is that Hemsworth I lived it looked fake too, to make fun of the kids who asked me about the movie.

“I’ve been dying to know what’s going to happen ‘Ultimate‘ and I asked him to Chris I want to tell you some spoilers. I have insisted so much, and he said to me, ‘Look, it’s a secret, Spider-Man is the new Man-Ant… don’t ask me anything else, you need to watch it’. I went crazy thinking about it for days on end, and I did not realize that I was trollado when I watched the movie. I think Chris trollou all over the world with a fake cup of coffee during the recording process.”

The plot of ‘theThe rescue‘ with a mission-man’s a Rake, a fearless soldier of fortune in the black market, which is a part in the search for the heir of an international criminal kidnapped on the territory of the enemy. With nothing to lose, and Rake, you will need to use all your skills to prove to yourself that you are still alive, from the inside out.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, ‘The Rescue‘ premiere On April 24,.

For those who don’t know, Hargrave he was the stunt double for Chris Evans in the movies In the MCU.

In addition to the Hemsworth, the cast counts with Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour.

