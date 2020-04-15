The Rock gives an update on the production of Adam, the Black

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson he confirmed that the filming of the Adam Black has been delayed due to the multi-coronavirus (via The Comic Book). According to the actor, the recording shall begin between August and September, prior to the produçõa I would start closer to the beginning of the summer season, north the united states, which takes place in June).

“This is a project that I hold near and with the kindness of my heart, so I can’t wait to get started,” he says The Rockwho is the one responsible for playing the protagonist who gives the name to the title.

Adam Black it will be focused on the villain of the Shazam!. Despite being a villain, he will most likely be portrayed as an anti-hero, as the artist to be able to already made.

The film has been directed by the Jaume Collet-Serra (The Last). The launch is scheduled to take place on the 22nd of December of 2021, but that the postponement of filming can interfere with this date.

Their dance continued

The multi-coronavirus has already led to the postponement of several high profile releases on the big screen. Some of them are: Morbius, Mulan, The Black Widow and Fast And The Furious 9.

See also:

The Ranking of the best superhero movies ever made

Here are the highest grossing films of the superhero movies