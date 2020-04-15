The Rock is revelation of amazing about the sequence, Hobbs, & Shaw,

The following Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, it is already in development, and Dwayne Johnson there are a few new features for the fans. During a live, on Instagram, The Rock talked about his new film and gave some of the details of the production, as well as the return of the writer, Chris Morgan.

He also spoke about the introduction of a new character in the sequel. “Chris Morgan”, that is, of course, write to you again and again, at Seven Bucks Just to produce that once more,” he added [via ComicBookMovie.com]. The Rock said: “we have Created many of the characters of the great, from the character of Maria in the Anime, as far as Idris Elba and Eiza Gonzalez. And now, on to the next chapter, and we have a few more surprises, and great characters to create.”

Dwayne Johnson went on to explain that the new additions to the cast, it will be really interesting with the characters and nothing in the quiet of the experience. “There are characters by which to Hobbs, you can finish it easily, because it’s boring, but it is the characters, which I think is what you’re going to fall in love with. Villains, anti-heroes, and the heroes of the various types,” he said.

Released in August of 2019, and the derivative of the Fast-and-Furious account of, under the direction of David Leitch (Asgard 2), and the script by Chris Morgan (of The Demand). In the series, agent Luke Hobbs (Johnson) meets up with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to confront Brixton (Idris Elba), a man-altered, genetically engineered, which aims to put in place a plan to kill millions of people. Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart, Cliff Curtis, and Roman Reigns round out the cast.

With a budget of$ 200 million, the Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, it has raised$ 759 million at the box office around the world. The film received mixed reviews from critics, and Rotten Tomatoes, for example, has the approval of 67% based on 331 ratings. The consensus of the critics, he says: “Hobbs & Shaw it is not nearly as high as the best parts of the franchise, but it gets the miles are decent for the stars, well-done action sequences, exaggerated”.

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

