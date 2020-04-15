The Rock, Losing the role to Tom Cruise, the closer to ‘Fast & Furious’ – 13/04/2020

The actor Dwayne Johnson, the famous, The Rock, shared on her Instagram a few stories from his career in the film industry. When asked by a fan if you’ve ever lost a role in another famous actor, he mentioned Tom Cruise, and he used to tell the story as it did the approaching of the franchise, “Fast & Furious”. He also said that it is a sequence of ‘ Hobbs & Shaw is in the process of production.

The Rock lost out on the role of spy Jack Reacher in the film Jack Reacher, The Last Shot,” was released in the year 2012. The protagonist of the feature, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, was Tom Cruise, as you know.

“We’ve got a good question, a question about the course of my career in the movies. Has there been a role that I really wanted to go, but it went to another actor? Yes! The Jack Reacher. It is, of course, that was for Tom Cruise,” said the actor.

The Rock’s account, then, that Hollywood has many examples of papers written to you directly if you thinking of an a-list actor, for her look and her style. This was not the case with Jack Reacher.

“That was ten years ago, I was at the point in his career. Tom was the biggest star in the world, and I don’t. I get a call telling me that I had not gotten the role. It was the Tone, and I don’t have bad feelings about it. But that’s the fun part, and it’s funny how the universe works… and I got a phone call from Universal saying that they had an idea, I go for ‘Fast and Furious’.”

The actor says that decision-making had to be fast, and the shooting will start soon, and that you’ve been warned: “we don’t have a lot of money for this job.” Even so, The Rock has accepted by being a fan of the series. “It was the fifth movie and I know the potential. I asked him to give me the freedom to create the character I wanted to create a team with me, I’ve talked to don’t care about the money, and if I had to create a character that would make a hit with the public, then the money would appear. We shook hands, and we Hobbs”.

The rest is history… With a sequel to “Hobbs, & Shaw,” as he has promised you in the video.

The Rock also said that with the Hobbs tried to make the character of the bark-thick, that I could, with the support of the audience. “I’m very thankful for that. What we’ve noticed with him is that, in spite of all his maluquices, if you create a character that is consistent with respect to the public, and knowing that I was having a great time and he was having a good time, and you know who I am, this would allow for the fans to accept what he is. I look back with gratitude that you have taken on the role of Jack Reacher.”