The Scorpion King | It’s good and worth Watching? Check out the Trailer, Synopsis, and more

Are you wanting to know everything about the movie The Scorpion King available on Netflix? So, you’ve come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the cast, the plot, and all of the technical data sheet of the film to find out more about this great production of the world of entertainment.

“The Scorpion King, a movie of Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1h32min the length in the direction of the Chuck Russell and the stars Dwayne Johnson, Steven Brand, Michael Clarke Duncan’s Body. and Kelly Hu. Below you can check out all the information about this production.

It’s good and worth watching?

The story is derived from The Researchers was to introduce Dwayne Johnson as the protagonist of a film. Using all of his charisma, and manages to hold on to for a story adventure, the classic and the sequence of the action is exciting. By using a lot of humor and building a full-length novel as the basis for the connection between the rest of the story, the film fits into that famous category of a movie for the Afternoon Session.

Technical Data

Name: The Scorpion King .

. Date of issue: 26/04/2002 .

.

Synopsis: In a day fairly remote, in the city of Gomorrah, Memnon (Steven Brand), a ruler, the evil one, he was determined to massacre all who were opposed to it. The few tribes that survived, they were never allies, they have been forced to work together because otherwise they would perish. Knowing that your enemy relies on the visions of a sorcerer hired Mathayus (The Rock), a powerful soldier of fortune, to eliminate a suspect. After you have infiltrated the enemy camp, Mathayus discovers that the sorcerer is in fact the Cassandra (Kelly Hu), a beautiful woman. Rather than eliminate her, he takes her to the middle of the desert, knowing that the servers of Memnon, they would do anything to rescue her and bring her back. And this is exactly what happens, as Memnon had ordered that a number of warriors, under the command of Thorak (Ralf Moeller) in the remove, but Mathayus was able to overcome them all. However, he was wounded by an arrow, which he had the poison of the scorpion, standing between life and death.

Director: Chuck Russell

The cast: Dwayne Johnson , Steven Brand , Michael Clarke Duncan’s Body. , Kelly Hu . Length: 1h32min A Note To Imdb: 5.5 / 10 the 126511 users.





The Trailer

Panel️ watch on Netflix

So, what do you think of the movie The Scorpion King? Let us know in the comments!

Read more Movies and tv shows the Netflix.

https://deveserisso.com.br/blog/o-escorpiao-rei-e-bom-e-vale-a-pena-assistir-confira-trailer-sinopse-e-mais/https://deveserisso.com.br/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/o-escorpiao-rei-1024×580.jpghttps://deveserisso.com.br/blog/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/o-escorpiao-rei-150×150.jpg Movies and tv SeriesNetflixTips from the movies

Are you wanting to know everything about the movie, The Scorpion King is available on Netflix? So, you’ve come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the cast, the plot, and all of the technical data sheet of the film to find out more about this great production of the world of entertainment.

“The Scorpion King, and this is…

Ikie

Arjonaarjona.ikie@gmail.comThe AdministratorIkie Arjona is the editor of the Deveserisso from 2015, and if you want a hint of that in the movie or tv series, you may wonder what it will be labeled a perfect fit for you.Deveserisso