The Spanish painter launches a global initiative for which you are #fiqueemcasa – IN

As a way to relieve stress during the lockdown, the Spanish painter Pejac it launched a global campaign to #STAYARTHOMEPEJAC. The project is inviting people to bring street art to the home, building designs, minimalist windows.

Days after the launch of the initiative, and hundreds of photos from more than 50 countries are now available to view online.

“I’ve always believed that everyone has an artist hidden inside of you, and if you give them a chance, you may be capable of wonderful things,” he wrote Pejac on his page on Instagram. “In those days, alien quarantine, I believe that creativity is one of the best methods of addressing anxiety and boredom”.

To find out more about the project, please visit the website or look for the hashtag on social media. See more photos below:

