The star of the Marvel comics, whether it’s partnership with marvel comics in the MCU

The other point that has not yet cleared it with the team. The Wolverine is very highly anticipated in the MCU, but there is not yet a name to live, and the hero of the X-Men.

The same Name, the artist that created the original game on Fox, and is considered to be perfect for the role, since he stated that he retired as a Wolverine. The last night of the actor who was in Boston (2017).

And with that, the Wolverine should win the new artist. Many of the names that have been mentioned in rumors, but Marvel has not confirmed any yet.

The favorite of the moment, the paper seems to be Taron Egerton, the Rocketman, and the Henry, Cavill, Superman in the DC.

As well as the X-Men don’t have a forecast for the introduction of the Hulk, still doesn’t know when to back out of the MCU. One possibility is that the series for she-Hulk, but Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles are still negotiating their participation.

See also: