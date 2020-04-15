The Strokes, The Toni Braxton e Projota on the launch of the week #32

The week starts off with a lot of music, and good returns to the show for the business, such as The Strokes. After seven years of “Comedown Machine,” all the rock stars come with all the pomp and circumstance, oitentista on the album is “The New Abnormal”. Who is also the brand name back to Toni Braxton, who was for two years with no releases, including “Sex And Cigarettes”.

In Brazil, we have some artists taking advantage of the well vault, and yielding, or as a gift to their fans, releasing songs that were recorded anteriormentes. Matheus e Kauan -, Di-Ferro e Projota) are among the names. Check out the full list below.