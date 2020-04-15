The Tapestry bolsters Board of Directors

The Tapestry, Inc. he announced on Tuesday (14 April), the nomination of John P. Bilbrey for for the Board of Directors.

“We are extremely pleased that John has agreed to join our board. It brings to our board a depth of experience in operational consumption, which, coupled with a wealth of global experience, having spent a substantial time in Asia and the Middle East,” said Jide Zeitlin, chairman, president and chief executive officer of the Tapestry, in a statement to the news.

“John’s passion for the application of the analysis of the data in order to understand the consumer, and the influence of the supply chain, you will have an asset that is invaluable for the Tapestry”.

The appointment amounts to eight the number of members of the Board of Directors of the group.

More recently, Bilbrey has been the president and chief executive officer of the Hershey Company, from 2011 until his retirement in march 2017. He was also the president of the Hershey between 2015 and march 2017, and the non-executive chairman in march of 2017 and may of the following year.

He entered it for the first time in the team, the management of Hershey as Senior Vice President, President Hershey International, in 2003. Subsequently, he was Senior Vice President, President Hershey North America (2007 to 2010 and as Executive Vice President and Director of Operations in 2010 and 2011.

Prior to joining Hershey, he spent 22 years at The Procter & Gamble Company, the.

The Tapestry, the parent company of Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman and Coach, will announce results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, during a conference call that is scheduled for the 30th of April, in the year 2020.

During the crisis of the COVID-19th century, the shops, the Tapestry-owned in the whole of europe, North America and Europe have been closed until the 24th of April. Even so, the retail stores of the company in mainland China re-opened, as well as the majority of the distribution centers for the global enterprise, which continues to operate, with only one in Malaysia and one of the party in the state of New Jersey are temporarily closed.

The Tapestry is one of the many members of the retail industry to contribute to the relief efforts during the pandemic, including with a grant of us $ 2 million to help small businesses in New York city, the home of all the its toll.

