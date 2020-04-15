The Teaser for the 2nd season of the ” Dial a Friend To Kill you

With the development of the already confirmed some time ago, and now the 2nd season of the show Dial A Friend To Kill Youstarring Christina Applegate (Samantha Who?) and Linda Cardellini (Mad Men)has had its first teaser trailer and premiere announced for the Netflix. The preview also reveals that new episodes will arrive on the 8th of may. See above.

The plot is centered around Jen’s (christina Applegate), a widow, ready to solve the recent death of her husband, and Judy (Cardellini), a woman was optimistic that you had your own loss recently. When the two meet in a support group, they become friends, unlikely, and Judy can do it all, to hide a very big secret.

The first season is available on the Netflix.