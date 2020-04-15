“The”: the new set of images of the actors in the film, that is, after all, there are two Today

After the first image, Timothée Chalamet, on the Vanity Fair it showed how they appear to other players in the much-anticipated new release of “Dune”.

In addition to the impressive cast (Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin), with the expectation that it is justified to be at the helm of the project, Denis Villeneuve.

The studio also has big ambitions: it is expected that it will be the beginning of a new story, a crossover between the “Star Wars” and “War of Thrones”.

In what was his first role as a protagonist in a “battle”, Timothée Chalamet, is Paul Atreides, the young man of noble family, who, within ten (10) thousand years ago, you are in control of a desert planet that is the sole producer of a sought-after resource. It will be he who, after treason, you will deal with a revolt to take back control of the planet, but you’ll find that your fate would be much more than what I expected.

Earlier, the acclaimed director of “Hitman”, “The First date” and “Blade Runner, 2049,” he had expressed a desire to, but now you have confirmed to the magazine that there will be two films based on the first book of Frank Herbert Frank Herbert.