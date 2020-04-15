Together at at at at at Home has increased. There are 17 confirmations

The spectacle of One World: Together, at Home, and that is true of the sabbath to Sunday by the morning, just to confirm, with the participation of many of the artists nominated.

After the announced performances from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, or Stevie Wonder, the event is cured by the ” Lady Gaga now has the participation of musicians, Alicia Keys, LL Cool J, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Pharrell Williams, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, and Usher, in addition to the actors and to the presenters, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Ellen DeGeneres, Lupita Nyong’, the, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey and Victoria Beckham.

Presented by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert, with the help of a variety of characters from Sesame Street, the festival in which the artists will operate from a room in your home – it will be broadcast in the Uk by the TV, by MTV and Commercial Radio (as of 1 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, on MTV, and in the midnight CHANNEL, and the Radio Commercial).

In the digital platform, it will be possible to see the exclusive performance and get to know the stories of health care professionals all over the world to fight against the covid-19.

The revenue from this event will go to the COVID-19 in Solidarity and Response in support of the World Health Organization, developed by the United states of america.