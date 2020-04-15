Two Brothers: Listen to “Carried to Me With You,” music and original animation

The Walt Disney Co. have released the official video for “While I With You.”music , original song for the Brandi Carlile the animation Two Brothers: A Fantastic Journey’.

Check it out:

The film is now available on-DEMAND.

The film has been directed by the Dan Scanlon and the production of Kori Raeteam will be responsible for the ‘University, Monsters,‘.

In an enchanted world, inhabited by many magical creatures such as fairies, trolls, and unicorns, and two brothers, the elves are trying, through the magic of live, one last day with his father, who died when they were children.

The cast of voice-overs of the account with Chris Pratt (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’), Tom Holland (Spider-man‘Back to Home’), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (‘Veep’) and Octavia Spencer The Shape of Water”).