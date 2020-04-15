Warner bros. may be dismissed by Ezra Miller as the Flash, after the chinese aggression

We are still waiting for some kind of official statement from Warner Bros. or one of the representatives of the Conference of Miller, after a video of him appearing to attack a fan that was posted online, but nothing has been officially said about the Flash since then. However, in an article on the Material the Wire may be brought up a few questions.
The site claims to have been looking for a source that stated that, even though the studio has not yet made a decision on the Public, and they are ready to move forward with the production of a Flash, as soon as you can, and you want to do it with or without Miller in the lead role of Barry Allen.
Recommended content:
After Ezra Miller on hanging the fan, the police hears about an actor in the DC
The report also notes that the latest draft of the script revolves around and Flash running at a time in order to save his mother, and to recast the time-line established by the DCS in the process. Apparently, Aquaman, Jason Momoa and Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, will be the only member of the Justice League, which will be when the boot is light,” and in the series of Robert Pattinson, will also be incorporated into the new line, from time to time. The Flash the Reverse side, and the Master of the Mirrors, they are considered to be the main villains of the film. It should be noted that, to date, this information has not been confirmed. Therefore, it should be considered as a noise. To understand what really happened in the attack on the actor for the Flash, against a fan
The Flash will be directed by Andy Muschietti, IT’S a Thing. The film will arrive in theaters on July, in the year 2022.
See also:
The report also notes that the latest draft of the script revolves around and Flash running at a time in order to save his mother, and to recast the time-line established by the DCS in the process. Apparently, Aquaman, Jason Momoa and Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, will be the only member of the Justice League, which will be when the boot is light,” and in the series of Robert Pattinson, will also be incorporated into the new line, from time to time.
The Flash the Reverse side, and the Master of the Mirrors, they are considered to be the main villains of the film.
It should be noted that, to date, this information has not been confirmed. Therefore, it should be considered as a noise.
To understand what really happened in the attack on the actor for the Flash, against a fan
The Flash will be directed by Andy Muschietti, IT’S a Thing. The film will arrive in theaters on July, in the year 2022.
The Flash will be directed by Andy Muschietti, IT’S a Thing. The film will arrive in theaters on July, in the year 2022.