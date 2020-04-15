Watch now live, the live-Michel Teló on the internet





Watch it now live the live-Michel Teló it is being carried out in a variety of places, such as on the official channel of the singer in the YouTube video.

To live that belongs to the project “United By Music”, which is arrecando for donations to Unicef in Brazil.

While preparing for the live show, the album is good and your social media that your fans send in suggestions for songs he should sing on this Easter Sunday.

WATCH IT LIVE ON THE LIVE-MICHEL TELÓ

Watch now live, the live-Michel Teló, which is being carried out the official channel of the singer on YouTube:

Among the songs that can’t be missed on the show are Fugidinha, a Couple Modão”, ” Ai Se eu Te Pego, the Humble Residence, and Tomorrow, I don’t Know.

On Sunday, the 12th of April, you still have to live in Zé Neto e Cristiano. Over the next few days, you have events that are marked with the big names of the music: Wesley Safadão, Alexandre Pires, Bell Marques, Simone and I, Henry and Julian, these are some of them.

It already Lady Gaga it is also organizing the event for One World: Together, at Home, in partnership with the world health organization (World Health Organization). The show will be attended by stars such as Alanis Morissete, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Chris Martin.

We have prepared a blog post with the agenda for the principal lives, and the beginning of April.

+ Learn how to make phone calls at the movies in a group





