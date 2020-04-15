* * Please note: stay tuned for the date of the publication of this material, as all of the prices and the deals that are subject to the availability of stock and the duration of the offerthat has a limited amount of time. Price changes can occur at any time, without prior notice to you. For the price, or the total value of the service may be changed in accordance with the town and the possibility that other taxes.

It’s never too early to start planning for your next vacation! The Hurb is packed full of promotions, special packages, and travel to towns and cities both in Brazil and abroad, and you you you you you can take the opportunity to get to know the places that you’ve always dreamed of. Such as, for example, in the city of Havana, Cuba, with its classical architecture and the beautiful beaches of the Caribbean sea.

On the package



Up to 8

This is a Pack-of-Date, Flexible, hosted by the Hurb. Here’s how it works: you purchase the service, and you receive via e-mail, a form on which you are going to choose three dates in which you want to make the trip. It can be any day between the 1st of march and the 30th of November, the least in July or on public holidays. Then just sit back and wait for the return to the agency with all the information about your trip, made up to 45 days prior to the first date that you have chosen.

Canada, you you you you may be familiar with the architecture, which seems to stop at the time to get to know the neighborhood of old Havana, the Old city, visiting the Plaza de la Catedral or the Plaza de Armas, where it is located the Palacio de los Capitanes Generales, and a number of tourism locations. Or you can just hang out on a beach, to sunbathe and to swim in the Caribbean sea.

On the Hurb

Also known as the City of the Hurb is a travel agency in the brazilian which was founded in January of 2011, and it already has more than 20 million travelers were registered, which were more than 35 thousand of destinations around the world.

The mission is to make your travel simpler, more in, the Hurb priority at affordable prices, and its main product is the sales rate at the hotels, but also deals with flight tickets, sightseeing, transportation, and much, much more.

In addition to the exclusive benefits to the agency and allows for payment via bank transfer, installment payment, in up to 12 monthly payments interest-free and cancellation-free.

With more than 12 million followers on Facebook, the Hurb has the stamp of Disney to Select, that is, the agency is part of a group of operators that represent to the Walt Disney World Resort in Brazil is entitled, therefore, to overcome the packets for that specific destination as sought-after. These packages include tickets, accommodation in the hotels in Disney, dining in the local restaurants, transportation, cruises, and content on Disney’s exclusive.

Travel abroad for less than a$ 1000!

The promotional package from the Hurb offers from 5 nights at the capita of cuba, with flights and accommodation, for$ 999. Or if you prefer, you can opt for a larger package, with 8-or 10-day. And the best part, you can pay anything up to 12 times in the bill.

Your flight will depart from five cities in brazil: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, brazil. In old Havana, the hotel room will be at the Hotel in a Fenced – in Saint John’s, or the hotel of the same category, the standard is 3 star hotel with breakfast in the morning.

* * * The Canaltech Deals it has as its goal to inform its readers and publish the very best offers that are found in the retail market in brazil. However, we accept no responsibility for subsequent changes in the prices reported, because the deals listed here may have different periods of validity. We recommend our readers to follow our posts and join our group discounts on WhatsApp to get the best tips from the deals as soon as they are published.