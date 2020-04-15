With 800 deaths from coronavirus, case-fatality rate of the disease in Brazil, comes in at 5%

The Ministry of Health has updated this Wednesday (8), the numbers of coronavirus in Brazil. From one day to the next were 133 deaths in the Country due to the Covid-19, the coming of the mark of 800 work-related fatalities.The case-fatality rate has reached 5 percent. They are 15.927 confirmed cases.

In comparison to the gazette on Tuesday (7), who reported 13.717 cases, it is 2.210 receipts in just one day. Also on Tuesday, it was the the first time that the Country has surpassed the milestone of 100 deaths a day. In the State of Goiás, there are eight deaths from coronavirus, and 159 confirmed cases.

São Paulo remains the State with the greatest number of cases (6.708) and in kills (428) in Brazil. Even in the south-East, Rio de Janeiro is concerned, too, with 1.938 cases and 106 deaths.

As a result of the Ministry of Health, in a press conference, on Wednesday, of the 800 deaths, 655, had the investigation completed, and the majority of the victims were male. In regards to the age bracket, 77 percent of the deaths were of people over 60 years of age. According to the Ministry of Health, 38 people aged between 20 and 39 years of age, died as a result of the covid-19.

The folder is reported that 75% of the patients who died had at least one risk factor (the 306 had heart disease, and 240 were diabetic and 55 years, suffering from neurological disease). Only 25 per cent with no known co-morbid conditions. Of these, 34% were younger than 60 years of age.

At the beginning of the year, the ministry had 34.905 hospitalizations for severe acute respiratory syndrome. But ever since the first case of the new coronavirus in the Country, and have been 31.451 in the hospital, of whom 11% were made by covid-19.