“Yummy” Justin Bieber breaks down on the us billboard Hot 100 – ADTV

Justin Bieber in the music video for “Yummy” (photo: playback/YouTube)

The song is “Yummy” for the canadian singer, Justin Bieber has dropped another 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 (the main stop in the american. According to the latest update released today (the 14th), the song is at #94, and peaked at #2 in the first week of release. The music in the parade for 14 weeks and had a very strong outreach to the label, but it seems that it was not enough as they failed to reach the target #1.

The reception of the public in relation to the music, it was mostly negative, and that the main criticisms have been in regard to the words “poor” and the metaphors, well, bad, in addition to being pointed out as a song made up just to reach the peak on the pop charts. Already, in the video, many of you have pointed out a similarity to the music video for “Bon Appétit” by Katy Perry, because I have a topic similar to this.

Watch the two video clips, and take your conclusions:

