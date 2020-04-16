A beautician from the world-famous give a tip to leave the skin hydrated and in about 1 minute

–

When you think of the secret of the celebrities skin glowing and healthy, just imagine what the result of that is thanks to the of a routine of skincare, with the values a little bit salty, right? Well, not all the time! The aesthetic of the north-american Renée Rouleauthat meet such as Demi Lovato and It Was A Recenthe displayed great tip – and it only takes a minute to keep in the moisture and glow of the facial.

In her blog, she went and called the trick “the minute gold. “After you wash your face and dry it with a towel, and the skin is left without any protection layer, and it ends up to be more vulnerable to dehydration, a process called ‘reverse osmosis’,” he said. And then she said “you have a window of 60 seconds before a hydrating facial to start to evaporate.”

That’s it! According to the professional, one minute can make all the difference in your skin. The aesthetic states that, after a bath or after washing the face, a back face, without the alcohol being applied to it by 60 seconds in order to create a protective barrier, prevent water loss, which leads to dryness and to maintain moisture within cells. Then, the practitioner has advised the end of the care, a serum or a moisturizer.

The tip is easy to put into practice, isn’t he? Other issues that are related to the way in higienizamos in the face, they can also make a difference in your skincare routine. Avoid washing or bathing with very hot water to keep your skin healthy and moisturized, using products specifically made for your skin type and always to play in the face-so gentle, kind, and gentle are just a few of them. Basic tricks, but they do make a difference.

