Angelina Jolie is going to direct Meghan Markle on the way back to your acting career

Ever since Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry left the royals at the beginning of this year, the united states does not conceal his desire to resume his career, whether it be in new jobs in the field, or in partnership with major brands in the fashion world. And, according to the Mirror, the duchess of Sussex, has won a weight-for-a sort of mentorship in his career: none other than Angelina Jolie.

ANGELINA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AN INSPIRATION TO MEGHAN: ‘A LITTLE RESPECT’

With a range of products for the success in his career, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, is seen as a reference for Meghan since the beginning of the TV show. “There is nothing new about that Meghan was inspired by Angelina for so many years, as well as inspired in the Princess of wales,” said the source, citing the deceased’s mother-in-law of an american, with whom she was compared by her husband, Prince Harry, on account of the conduct of the press.

MEGHAN HAS RECEIVED THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE POSITIVE IN THE SHOW

The other point that is important to you, the ex-member of the royal draft of the mentoring process is the way in which Angelina’s manages the personal life and professional life. “Meghan, you have a lot of respect for Angelina, and considers it both a personal and a professional level. The work, for reasons of solidarity, and the united nations should speak for itself, but Meghan is also thrilled with the way that Angelina has managed to balance the career and the creation of the six children reported to the reporter. According to the magazine, the two have already had a few meetings in the previous and has already been realized. “Angelina has always wanted a friend who could be the next one in Los Angeles and Meghan is the best option, without a doubt”, was a close friend to the actress, stating a “connection to the intellectual” heavy between the two of them.

THE COUPLE DECIDED TO MOVE TO CALIFORNIA

Prior to the inhabitants of Canada, Meghan and Harry have decided to move with her son, Archie, to the west, in the United States. The change took place, according to the international press at the end of march, just before the restrictions on the flight between Canada and the united states. “The lines were beginning to close in, and flying, falling. But the move was already planned for some time,” said a friend of the couple, the “The Sun”. “They have realized that Canada is not going to work out, for various reasons, and they want to be in the Los Angeles area. They have a great support network there. This is where the new staff of the actors in Hollywood, PRs, managers from the business. Meghan, you have so many friends there, and, of course, her mother, Doria” and handed over to the region in which it is supposed to happen is also a celebration of the first anniversary of Archie.

Source: Purepeople