Angelina Jolie reveals how she was crying all the time, and makes a request to the fans

“There was a time in my life that I have become more aware of what was going on around the world,” told the star, noting that he felt more useful because of that.

At that time, Angelina Jolie has said she was crying the whole time, and when you see all the bad things that were happening in the world. To ease the pain, she would often write about their hardships.

All that changed when the famous ” have you had a conversation telling a woman. The woman pointed to the way that Angelina Jolie had to follow.

“I don’t need you to cry. I need you to help me”, reminded us of Angelina Jolie on the advice received.

