Coronavirus: designers produce garments to hospital for health care workers – Glamour Magazine

+



A Louis Vuitton, has shown more initiative in the fight against the Covid-19. The designer label in the French and opened the doors of his studio, in Paris, for the production of masks and costumes to protect health-care workers.

find out more

Covid19: designers produce garments to hospital for health care workers (Photo Reproduction in Instagram)

This has been made possible by the twenty skilled craftsmen who have volunteered (clap!) to work in the garments that are produced with the patterns and the fabrics pre-approved by the Assistance publique – Hôpitaux de Paris, a body which is responsible for the operation of the hospitals of paris. Even though at this time they have the opportunity to attend the workshops, with all the sanitary precautions, of course!), in the beginning of the next week, they’ll still be producing in your own home.

Covid19: designers produce garments to hospital for health care workers (Photo Reproduction in Instagram)

The pieces will be donated to the local hospitals, such as the Université Paris-Saclay; Hôpital Antoine-Béclère in Clamart; the Hotel, the Paul-Brousse in Villejuif; Hôpital Bicêtre, in the moscow Kremlin-Bicêtre; Hôpital Ambroise-Paré in Boulogne-Billancourt; Hôpital Raymond-Poincaré in Garches, and the Hôpital Sainte-Périne.

“We are very proud to be able to help health-care professionals and is available to our knowledge, of the Hôpitaux de Paris, to create the clothes for the medical staff. I would like to thank the skilled craftsmen of our firm which voluntarily participate in this event for civic-minded, and to engage boldly in order to equip health care professionals in hospitals in need of clothing, ” reported Michael Burke, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton.

Covid19: designers produce garments to hospital for health care workers (Photo Reproduction in Instagram)

Already, the house of Ermenegildo Zegna has opened up their workshops in Italy, Switzerland, under the new goal was to produce 280 thousand, clothing, protection, hospital and medical staff dealing with patients infected with the new coronavirus, particularly necessary in the region of Piedmont, where they will be donated 250-thousand units, and in the swiss canton of Ticino, which you’ll receive 30,000 units.

The Zegna are very pleased with the Textile District of Biella, and of the ‘ Unione Industriale Biellese they responded immediately to our call, as we work together during this difficult time. We are actively collaborating with the Crisis Unit of the Piemonte region and to the competent authority of the canton of Ticino, to speed up the process of production, in an effort to meet the urgent need for medical supplies are vital, ” said Gildo Zegna in the official press release. Bravo!

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.