Demi Lovato opens up about her sexuality and talks about having kids with a women

In an interview with the Harper’s Bazaar, Demi Lovato revealed that have used the app in a relationship the app, Raya, but you deleted it when you started dating.

“I ended up deleting this out of respect for the person who I was with, and after we finished and I went back. I was like, ‘you Know what? Hope this is a good. I don’t have to be in it, because I should be alone right now”

Demi has revealed that you have actually been looking for a while I was part of the application.

“When I imagine my life in the future, I do not say, ‘I’m looking for a man with whom I want to have two or three children.’ I think it would be a lot of fun to share a child with a woman”

The singer also spoke about her sexuality, and you don’t have a type of a particular individual, for those who are interested.

“So, I don’t know how it will be in my future, and I’m open to anything. People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘have You seen my story?’ There is no one type. It is only out of the connection. I would like to be able to say, ‘the Only dating attractive people’. But I don’t do it”

