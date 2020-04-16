Demi Lovato says she is not a friend of Selena Gomez

The american actress Demi Lovato, 27, said in an interview with the magazine “Harper’s Bazaar” is no longer a friend of the singer, Selena Gomez, 27, as well as do not have any more contact with the rest of the band the Jonas Brothers. In fact, it’s the only friendship that keeps the time of-the star of Disney is Miley Cyrus on the 27th.

“She (Miley) is just incredible. I love her to death and I always will love you, always will love you. But I do think that she is the only one from that era with whom I still stay in touch,” said the singer, who was able to appear at what Miley Cyrus is doing on Instagram since the beginning of the quarantine for the new coronavirus.

In spite of the distance, and Demi has said that he still has love for Selena, and that I only want good things for her. The two started out together on the TV program Barney and Friends at the beginning of the year 2000.

In January of this year, will Better use their social networks to say “I didn’t have the words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and well-deserved was the presentation of a fellow member of the Grammy award, the first one is made for a Rt since he suffered an overdose, near-fatal, and in June of 2018.

In addition to the Affections of the brothers-Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, and Demi had also lost contact with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, with whom he remained for six years. “I don’t think that I needed it, I needed to learn how to be alone… When you deal with someone who was so young, not to learn about you.”

Demi, who now has been dating the actor Max Ehrich, 28, spoke out in an interview, which is defined as a person with fluid in their sexual preferences, and that we believe to be the mother of the two or three of the children in the future, but it should be on the side of a man or a woman. “I’m open to anything,” she said.