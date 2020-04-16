Disney announces a new schedule of films for the year 2020, and 2021

With the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the movie remarcaram the date of the opening of his major films, and Disney announced this week that how you will distribute your goods or services.
Artemis Fowl has announced that it will be straight to Disney – + – you should come to Brazil in November, in the year 2020. The Woman in the Window, the Spirits Obscured, and the New Mutants are still without a definite date of release, according to the studio. Mulan hopped on the 23rd of July this year. The French Dispatch, the new film from Wes Anderson arrives in Brazil on the 15th of October, in the year 2020. The Black widow, with Scarlett Johansson arrives on the 29th of October. Avatar 2 is scheduled for the 16th of December, 2021.
Below is a list of the releases in the movie and the series in 2020 and 2021:
The Soul
The title in the Soul
Release date: 25/jun/2020
Mulan
Information in German: Mulan
Date of issue: 23/jul/2020
The Empty Man
Information in German: N/A
Release date: 06/jan/2020
The One and Only Ivan
Information in German: N/A
Date of issue: 13/aug/2020
The Beatles: Get Back
Information in German: N/A
Release date: 03/oct/2020
The King’s Man
Title in Portuguese: the King’s Man: The Rise
Date of issue: 17/dec/2020
Death on the Nile
Title in Portuguese: Death On the Nile
Release date: 08/oct/2020
The French Dispatch
Information in German: N/A
Date of issue: 15/dec/2020
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Information in German: N/A
Date of issue: 22/dec/2020
The Black Widow
Title in Portuguese: the Black Widow
Release date: 29/jun/2020
In Deep Water
Information in German: N/A
Release date: 19/mar/2020
Free Guy
Title in Portuguese: a Free Guy is: being in Control
Date of issue: 10/oct/2020
“West Side Story”
Information in German: N/A
Date of issue: 17/dec/2020
Raya-and-the-Last-Dragon –
Information in German: N/A
Release date: 07/jan/2021
The Eternals
Title in Portuguese: The Eternal
Release date: 11/feb/2021
Ron”s Gone Wrong
Information in German: N/A
Release date: 25/feb/2021
Shang-Chi-And-The-Legend-Of-The-Ten-Rings
Information in German: N/A
Release date: 29/apr/2021
Cruella
Information in German: N/A
Release date: 03/jun/2021
The Jungle Cruise
Title in Portuguese: the Jungle Cruise
Release date: 29/jul/2021
Hamilton
Information in German: N/A
Release date: 14/apr/2021
Doctor Stranger-in-The-Style-Of-Madness
Information in German: N/A
Date of posting: 28/apr/2021
Avatar 2
Information in German: N/A
Date of issue: 16/dec/2021
