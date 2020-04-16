‘Dune’: Jason Momoa says he’s never participated in anything as large as the adaptation of

In an interview with the The Ellen Show, Jason Momoa, who played Duncan Idaho in the upcoming adaptation of the classic novel ‘Dune’he commented on his hopes for the feature films, and has made it clear that you have never participated in anything as big as this.

“We filmed in Wadi Rum. I have never seen anything like it, it was like riding on another planet. [O diretor] Denis Villeneuve you are at the wheel, who did that ‘Hit man’ and ‘The Arrival’. It was an honor to do it, and it’s a stellar cast. I’ve never done a part of something so big.”

The Warner Bros. will release the movie in the on the 18th of December 2020.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (‘Blade Runner-2049‘ ) life is to adapt only the first half of the book.

The journey of the hero is a mythical and exciting, ‘sand Dune’ tells the story of Paul Atreides, a young, bright and talented and was born with a great destiny beyond her understanding, and that you will have to travel to the planet, the most dangerous of the universe in order to ensure the future of his life, his family and his people. To the extent that the forces of the evil erupt into conflict on the use of the most precious existing in the world, a commodity is capable of unlocking the potential of humanity, only those who can master her fear, will survive.

Timothee Chalamet (‘I Call him by His Namewill be the main character. Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem and Charlotte Rampling to round off the cast.