Dune: the new pics show the main characters of the story

After the presentation of the first image Timothée Chalamet in the role of Paul Atreides, the Warner Bros. released new photos of the cast in the new adaptation of the Dune. The pictures show some of the details of the characters, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Check it out.

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, and Rebecca Ferguson, as the Lady Jessica AtreidesSource: Warner Bros./The disclosure

Oscar Isaac, as the duke Leto Atreides, and Rebecca Ferguson, as the Lady Jessica AtreidesSource: Warner Bros./The disclosure

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck and Zendaya as ChaniSource: Warner Bros./The disclosure

The director, Denis Villeneuve, Javier Bardem on the setSource: Warner Bros./The disclosure

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet KynesSource: Warner Bros./The disclosure

Jason Momoa as Duncan IdahoSource: Warner Bros./The disclosure

The film’s director, Denis Villeneuve has admitted that he accepted the job after you have the confirmation that I would be able to split the history in two parts. For the film, the plot is just too complex to be put into a single movie.

“The world is too complex,” said the director. “Not only that, but it is the work of Herbert brings to the discussion of so many topics and so many of the characters, which I think is the difficulty for many film makers have had to try to adapt it to the movie theaters. This is a book that deals with politics, religion, ecology, spirituality, and many of the characters. I think that’s why it’s so hard to [adaptá-lo]. Honestly, this is by far one of the hardest things that I’ve done in my life.”

In addition to dividing the book into two parts, Ferrari have also had to make some changes to the story in order to give more space to some characters. The Lady, Jessica, is one of the characters, and the actress Rebecca Ferguson has stressed the importance of expanding the arc of it.

“She’s a mother, a concubine, and a warrior,” said Ferguson. Dennis was very respectful of the work of Frank in the book, but it’s the quality of the arches of the majority of the women, it has been elevated to a whole new level. There have been a couple of changes that he has made, and that they will be represented in a way that’s beautiful right now.”

The other character that will change in the adaptation is of Liet Kynes. As in the book, he is a man who, in the Grand prix will be a women played by actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

“What Dennis had told me was that there was a lack of female characters in their cast, and it’s a very feminist, pro-woman, and I wanted to write a role for a woman,” he said to Duncan-Brewster. “Liet Kynes is able to keep the peace amongst lots of people. The women are very good at it, so why is it that Kynes could not be a woman? That Kynes was not supposed to be a woman?”.

Dune it is expected to arrive in theaters on the 18th of December, in the year 2020.