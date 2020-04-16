Dwayne Johnson reveals what it was pre-empted in the lead role in ‘Jack Reacher’ — the Journal of the Carioca

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has revealed that it has already been passed over for the lead role in the action thriller. Jack Reacher .

Based on the book A One-Shot Lee Child, the 392 following the investigator of the murders of Jack Reacher, while it digs deeper into a case involving a sniper in a military-trained who shot five random victims. Tom Cruise ended up getting the lead role.

On Friday (April 10), dr. Johnson went to Facebook to answer fan questions, and he was asked if he had already lost one role to another actor.

“In Hollywood, actors are, such as a mailbox,” he said. “There are actors who can play a special role, because it allows them to have a certain look, skin color, size, etc. Luckily for me, there’s not a lot of guys that look like me. So, in all of my roles since the beginning of my career, I am one lucky son-of-a-bitch, that they have been created and designed for me – with the exception of Jack Reacher . ”

“Right now, it has been for the last ten years, and I was in a very different place, I know that,” she said of the wrestler-turned-actor. “Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I don’t.”

In addition, however, Johnson believed that he was the best player of the Reacher at the time, due to its physical similarities with the character, height, and weight, and both of them were the “bad guys”.

“I got a call saying, ‘Hey, you didn’t get the paper,’” he said it in the video on FB. “Look, I don’t even know if he had the chance, but the people around me at the time, it made me think, ” yes.” I felt like I felt, ‘Why not me?’ ”

In November, Johnson has revealed the release date for the next film in the DC Black Adam he also shared some of the concept art for the character.

You will arrive to theaters on December 22, 2021, and Johnson said he was “honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse, and it’s a real pleasure to become ” BLACK ADAM.”