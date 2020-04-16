Emma Watson: the 5 films in the show is based on books and News from the film

The Day Dipasupil/Getty Images

The eternal, the Series has grown! Emma Watson’s full article, on this Wednesday (the 15th), 30 years of age and older. To celebrate this important day in the life of an actress the AdoroCinema he decided to recall five films in the Watson, which are based on the books. I knew that a large part of her career was singing (dear, beloved) characters in literary works?

It comes to us?

In The Harry Potter Series

Warner Bros.

There’s no other way! Emma Watson is and will always be remembered for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter and the deathly hallows created by J. K. Rowling. The child actress was only 10 years old when they filmed the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and was part of one of the festivals most famous of the big screen, alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. She has won over the fans as well as the witch bright, hair tousled, that she has learned to put their friends above the top of the priorities of the school. Ten years and eight films later, Watson has completed his journey as a character in The Deathly hallows.

The perks of Being Invisible

A year after the end of the saga In The Harry Potter SeriesWatson starred in The perks of Being Invisible to the writer, Stephen Chbosky, who also directed, and roteirizou the film. In the production of another user, interprets, Sam, and sister, Patrick (Ezra Miller) and best friend/love interest of the main character, Charlie (Logan Lerman). This is a story of mild and in-depth about adolescence and the trauma of and adaptation to the environment of the school. Read the critique of AdoroCinema.

Beauty and the Beast

Walt Disney Pictures

Emma Watson, also features in the curriculum of a Disney princess — a statement which very few can do it. The actress has starred in the the live-action movie The beauty and the Beast, in the fall of 2017, which it has adapted the original animation by Disney in 1991. This, in turn, is a version of the tale written by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot, Dame de Villeneuve, in 1740. One thing is for certain: singing, dancing, and contracenando with a great cast, Watson has proved that it is an email about it. Check out the critique of the AdoroCinema.

The Circle

In the same year, they starred in the the live-action movie Disney, Emma Watson, was responsible for the introduction of The Circle, along with Tom Hanks, Karen Gillan, glenn hughes, John Boyega, and Bill Paxton in the film. Inspired by the work of Dave Eggers, the story follows a young woman who is hired to work in one of the most powerful companies on the planet, in the realm of the internet. But he soon realizes that his role is very different from what I imagined. Read the critique of AdoroCinema.

Lovely Women

Emma Watson has also joined the cast of the Oscarizado Lovely Women, next to a side of the weight, consisting of Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep. The story follows the years of the life of Jo March and her sisters. The production is inspired by the work of “Mulherzinhas”, by Louisa May Alcott, which has been adapted to approximately six times on the big screen, and lots of other for the telinhas, and to the stage. Check out the critique of the AdoroCinema.