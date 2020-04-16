Father-the brand of Football has been combed through, and becomes a running joke on the web News on the TV

Since the announcement of the romance between Nadine Gill, a mother-of-Neymar Jr. and david Ramos, the internet began to rummage through the past and a new step in the all-time greats. At the age of 23, the young man is a gamer, model, and influencer in the digital. In addition to the blog posts in awe of the striker’s Paris Saint-Germain, on the web, found the videos with a single unique that it became the reason of jokes.

Last Saturday (the 11th), the mother of the player of the Paris Saint-Germain have announced the relationship on her profile on Instagram. “The unexplainable cannot be explained, you if you live in,” she said to the publication. James has also shared the publication with the caption, “Unexplained.”.

After the announcement of the new couple, and a couple of videos posted by James on TikTok viralizaram in social media, with many critical of the young man. “It’s a mixture of shame and others with a lot of embarrassment to others,” said one internet user.

In another post, a Twitter user took a video, in which the gamer to dance in a new way, and the music Used, Justin Bieber. “This is one of the Coronavirus into its body,” said.

The social network for the sharing of videos rage among the youth, with James, with more than 158 thousand of his followers. In addition to the challenges of the platform, the video with the choreography in the field became a running joke for the tiktokers. “Embarrassed by her mother’s High,” and “High, to stop his mother right now!” are just some of the comments that the The news on the TV you found it in your profile.

Another factor pointed out by visitors to the website has been a “dream come true” to Paul. “I know that one day I will get to know you, because I’m a boy, a dreamer, where I don’t give up on my goals,” he said in a message to the player, which was sent in the fall of 2017. Three years later, the model became the star of the turf, and was to become his step-father.

Check out some of the publications of James, and the reactions of the netizens:

@tiaguinx Well, the very 😏😈🤦🏼♂️##fyp ##foyoupage ##foruyou You AhiChallenge – elrodcontreras

@tiaguinx Creo that that necesito mejorar mi hip 😂 ##salsachallenge ##parsley, ##fyp ##foruyou You Latin-Dance-Check-By sebasberon – sebasberon

@tiaguinx Mami yo te amo hasta infinito 🥵can️😈##foruyou ##virał ##foyoupage You Inmortal Adventure

I: daddy, I’m hungry the child pic.twitter.com/cb0V8f2vTQ — the first 🐻 (@OAlterIgor) Apr 12, 2020

This is one of the Coronavirus into its body — Thiago Felix ᶜʳᶠ (@Thiago_Fellix) Apr 12, 2020

2017: James Ramos, has said that his biggest dream was to get to know the Problem. 2020: James becomes a father-the Best. HOLLY SHIT IS THE ULTRA MOTHER FUCKER STONKS pic.twitter.com/PIEeYndOFr — EMI’S ÉFI. (@Mfutebolisticos) Apr 12, 2020

“James Ramos rose to the rank to meet his idol. The first picture is a message in it for the Football, and his goal was to get to know him. Three years after that, James Ramos, has been dating the mother of the Best. When a fan turns into money.” pic.twitter.com/Mo5ymw1LV1 Tiago Viana (@vianagsp) Apr 12, 2020

© 2020 News, TV | no reproduction