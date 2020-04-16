Girls & Boys | Sign will make a romantic comedy about the love life of Antoni, from the Queer Eye

The Netflix it is developing a new romantic comedy titled Girls & Boysinspired by the experience of love, of Antoni Poroswkiexpert on wine and food Queer Eyeone of the bottom of the ocean with the most popular platform for streaming video (via THR).

Porowski developed the story together Kenya Barris (“Black-ish, The journey of the Girls), who will be producing the film. Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chanof A Guest For Lifeof Hulu, they are responsible for the screenplay of the Girls & Boysthat does not yet have a premiere date in the Netflix.

Queer Eye this is the reboot of the Series in the series of the Brave, the 2003, and Queer Eye For The Straight Guy. In the series, each of the co-hosts of the Fab Five – Antoni Tan, Karamo, Bobby and While the – is in charge of an aspect of the participant’s chosen, ranging from the visual to the psychological.

Queer Eye it has all four of its seasons are available on Netflix, in addition to the one in Japan, and will release a fifth by the year 2020. The series has already been renewed for a sixth season.