Henry Cavill is painting miniatures for Warhammer 40000, during the quarantine

In these times of social isolation, a number of people are taking advantage of what is in the house to do activities for which you normally don’t practice so much. And Henry Cavill, the actor who plays Geralt in the series The Witcher and the Superman in the movies, the universe of film from the DC area, this is one of them.

Click on a picture for the Instagram, Cavill has shown that exercising your skills in painting miniatures Warhammer 40,000as you can see below:

View this post on Instagram Considering that we are both, going through the Easter period, and going through The Lockdown, I figured it’s a good time to put a silver lining onto the cloud, that is some of the darker moments during this time. So I’ve decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all. So, as you can see here, here, here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet…which it is. One of my almost life-long hobbies, and so on, that I’ve been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop…or plastic to crack in the ‘ we ‘ call it. Genuinely can’t get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most an enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can’t hide from it now. Also, in the background of this photo, there may just be some completely new skills that I’m working on…..or there may not be, so that all of your eye’s squinting and attempts at digital unfocusing will be in the window….orrrr maybe they won the t. I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank, from the bottom of my heart, all of the NHS (National Health Service here in the UK and healthcare workers worldwide, for your unceasing efforts to protect us. I imagine it might be feeling a little rough right now, but you Ladies and Gents are absolutely smashing it! Keep it up!!! “You got this. “Hold on a second”, I hear you utter…..”if he has both hands in the photo…how is he taking the photo??” New skills, my friends….the new skills). #Easter #Passover #GamesWorkshop #ProperGeek #Custodes #NewSkills #NHS #ThankYou #Raggy? The post is shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Apr 12, 2020 at 1:34am PDT

Henry Cavill is, by the way, this is not the only one who is investing in the skills of painting miniatures throughout the years. Alexandre Ottoni, o Jovem Nerd, it also walks quite busy with that lately, and you can see some of the creations of him on Instagram (click here).